Lowell George, the late Little Feat leader and Frank Zappa sideman, is the focus of a new tribute compilation called Long Distance Love, which was put together by the Swee Relief Musicians Fund. That compilation is out today, and it includes contributions from Ben Harper, Bedouine, Jonathan Wilson, the Bird And The Bee, Gaby Moreno, and more. Elvis Costello covered “Long Distance Love,” the Little Feat song which the compilation is named after.” Costello has covered it live before, once in 1987 and again in 2014 (with Larkin Poe). He also covered “Willin'” in 2016. Listen below.





Long Distance Love – A Sweet Relief Tribute To Lowell George is out now via Flatiron Recordings. Order it here. What remains of Little Feat are releasing their first new album in 12 years, Sam’s Place, today.