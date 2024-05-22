Last month, RJD2 announced his new album Visions Out Of Limelight, the follow-up to 2020’s The Fun Ones. The Ohio producer released “Through It All” featuring Jamie Lidell, and today he’s back with “Catch The Exit Door.”

“If you’re familiar with the idea of synesthesia, then you have probably heard of people experiencing sounds as colors — I often have a similar experience with rhythm and geometry,” RJD2 explained. “Rhythmic patterns feel like shapes to me. If you know the satisfaction of a great move in Tetris, that is the closest approximation I can provide to how I feel when putting just the right rhythmic patterns together. ‘Catch The Exit Door’ is in many ways entirely built on this concept.”

Check it out below.

Visions Out Of Limelight is out 6/14 on RJ’s Electrical Connections.