It’s been more than two decades since Ohio producer RJD2 released his debut, the instrumental hip-hop classic Deadringer. Today, RJ announces plans to follow his last album, 2020’s The Fun Ones, with a new LP called Visions Out Of Limelight. The album is mostly instrumental, but lead single “Through It All” is a collaboration with another inventive producer and pastiche artist, the UK soul singer Jamie Lidell.

RJD2 built Visions Out Of Limelight from samples, and he says he was inspired by the TV show themes of the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s. (RJ himself is responsible for one of the iconic TV themes of the ’00s: The Mad Men opening-credits music.) In a press release, RJ says, “I realized how incredibly composed and skillfully complex many of them were.”

You can hear some of that complexity at work on “Through It All,” which has a rhythm track partly made of those sploink sounds that you can make if you flick yourself in the cheek. It’s got a pretty, slow-rolling beat and a warm, falsetto-heavy Jamie Lidell vocal. RJ says, “I was listening to some classic Aaliyah and taking in how Timbaland used amorphous mouth sounds as a textural element. I put a bunch of ‘mouth water drop sounds’ into the MPC. From there, the song really built itself in the fashion you hear it — drums, chords, and vocals from the illustrious Jamie Lidell.” Below, check out the “Through It All” video, which RJD2 co-directed with his son Charlie Kaiser-Krohn.

Visions Out Of Limelight is out 6/14 on RJ’s Electrical Connections.