Redd Kross – “Born Innocent”

Last month, Red Kross announced their new eponymous double album, which comes with a memoir and a documentary. The rock duo released the lead single “Candy Coloured Catastrophe,” and now they’re back with “Born Innocent.”

“It’s like the Cliff Notes version of our formation,” Jeff McDonald said about the track. “It was the first song we wrote for the album, and actually we wrote it for the documentary, Born Innocent.”

“Born Innocent” is accompanied by a music video directed by Andrew Reich, who shot the documentary as well. Check it out below.

Redd Kross is out 6/28 on In The Red.

