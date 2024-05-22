Back in the early ’90s, Common and Pete Rock were two of the most beloved auteurs on the rap landscape. Both of them are still at it, and they’ve recently been teasing the idea of a collaborative album called The Auditorium, with Common rapping over Pete Rock’s beats. We don’t have any details on that LP yet, but the two of them just joined forces on the new single “Wise Up.”

In the press material for “Wise Up,” Common and Pete Rock both talk about being inspired by the feeling of the early ’90s, which duh. But they actually pull it off on the track. The beat is that gorgeous vintage Pete Rock sound, and the hook is him scratching up MC Shan’s classic “The Bridge.” On his verses, Common gets philosophical, as he so often does, but he sounds invigorated. The song comes with a nice-looking video from director Marleaux Desiré; check it out below.

