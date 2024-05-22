Last month, Chris Keating, former co-leader of the much-loved Brooklyn band Yeasayer, did a Stereogum interview and announced his first proper solo release. Keating recorded the new EP PolyDukes with producer Elias Abid, who’s previously worked with people like CHAI and Smino. The EP only has two tracks. One is “Way I Know How,” the lead single that we already posted. Another is an as-yet-unheard cover of Paula Abdul’s “Straight Up.” Today, we get to hear the other new song.

The new Chris Keating song “Devoted” is a twitchy, funky synthpop jam with some serious bass action. Keating sings big ’80s-streaked hooks over mostly-electronic layers of percussion. Sometimes, he’s got a cool robot effect on his voice. Sometimes, he sings in French. It’s a cool track, and you can hear it below.