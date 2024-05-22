Back in 2019, the Santa Rosa, California screamo crew State Faults came back from a years-long hiatus with their heavy, ambitious LP Clairvoyant, and I picked it as one my favorite hardcore albums of that year. State Faults planned to hit the ground running after that record came out, but the pandemic complicated things, and the band members had all sorts of drama to deal with. Now, they’ve finally announced their plans to follow Clairvoyant with Children Of The Moon, a new album that they’ve apparently had in the can for a while.

State Faults recorded Children Of The Moon in Connecticut, with the World Is A Beautiful Place And I Am No Longer Afraid To Die leader Chris Teti producing. Lead single “Palo Santo” is a charged-up, impactful rager with a surprising amount of melody in its bones. Here’s how frontman Jonny Andrew describes it:

“Palo Santo” was the first song we wrote after recording Clairvoyant in early 2019. It deals with the struggle to accept that nothing is permanent and that the floor can fall out from under you at any moment. It’s a reminder in those moments of life that totally knock you down, where you feel like you’re drowning in uncertainty and can’t see where to go next, to remember who you are and live in your truth, and shine on with love and compassion for yourself and others.

Below, check out the Timmy Lodhi-directed “Palo Santo” video, the Children Of The Moon tracklist, and State Faults’ upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Fragile Light”

02 “Blood Moon”

03 “Palo Santo”

04 “Leviathan”

05 “Heat Death”

06 “Looming”

07 “No Gospel”

08 “Transfiguration”

09 “Divination”

10 “Distant Omen”

11 “Nazar”

12 “Palm Reader”

13 “Wind Song”

14 “Bodega Head”

TOUR DATES:

5/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial

5/23 – Fresno, CA @ Destructive Warehouse

5/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Your Renaissance Fest

7/06 – Maywood, CA @ Brick’s Rock Bar

7/07 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

7/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Griffin

7/09 – Bakersfield, CA @ 415.BKFD

7/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside

7/11 – Eugene, OR @ John Henry’s

7/12 – Portland, OR @ Mano Oculta

7/13 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

7/14 – New Westminster, BC @ Bully’s

Children Of The Moon is out 7/26 on Deathwish, Inc. and on Dog Knights in Europe and the UK.