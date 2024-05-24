Ogbert The Nerd are having a big year. Last month, the leader of the New Jersey emo band, Madison James, secured the URL taylorswift.bandcamp.com, shared some screamo songs through it, then had the page shut down by Bandcamp. However, things are looking up. A few weeks back, James released their second album with solo project No Good With Secrets. Now, Ogbert The Nerd are announcing a new album and sharing the lead single “For Posterity” and tour dates.

The LP, which follows Ogbert’s 2020 debut I Don’t Hate You, is called What You Want. It doesn’t have an announced release date yet, but Ogbert are playing an album release show on August 7, so probably around then? “For Posterity” is a gripping introduction. The song doesn’t waste a moment; off the bat, Madison shouts, “I fucking hate your apartment.” There’s also a fun Bright Eyes name-check. Below, check out the track and the tour dates.

<a href="https://ogbertthenerd.bandcamp.com/track/for-posterity">For Posterity by Ogbert the Nerd</a>

TOUR DATES:

08/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

08/02 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

08/03 – Bay City, MI @ Excellency Fest

08/04 – Bloomington, IN @ Roses Midwest

08/05 – Columbus, OH @ Dirty Dungarees

08/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roboto Project

08/07 – Belmar, NJ @ Salty’s (Record Release Show)