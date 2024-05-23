People are always on the lookout for the male boygenius (girlgenius?), and I think we’ve found them. Just kidding, but for a Certain Type Of Person, the convergence of Dean Blunt, Panda Bear, and Vegyn on a track qualifies as a major event. It’s a dream team of outsider visionaries and/or experimental pop weirdos, and it has yielded “Downer,” a quite lovely new track. The song is shrouded in waves of noise but centers on sighing melody and a backbeat that feels related to ’90s trip-hop and downtempo. It’s fantastic, and I expect to be spinning it a lot this summer. Listen below.