It’s the Thursday afternoon before Memorial Day weekend, and it already feels like society is in the process of checking out. If you need a jolt to stay task-focused for a few more hours, or maybe to push you fully over the edge into party mode, I suggest the new one-minute crusher from End Game, the Calgary hardcore band who’ve been holding it down for some time now, who I can only assume named themselves after the Taylor Swift/Ed Sheeran/Future collab from Reputation.

“Big Shot” is the first we’ve heard from End Game since they teamed with Scowl’s Kat Moss on “Devil In Disguise” two years ago, and they make a hell of an impression with their return. It’s 64 seconds of barreling aggression and seething anger. “Big shot you’re caught!” goes the chorus. “And still, you push your luck! Now too far gone! We both know you won’t ever right your wrongs!”

It ends with a heartfelt “Fuck you!” Listen below.