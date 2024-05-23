Well, this is completely unexpected. I’m not sure anyone could have predicted this pairing of artist and repertoire, but somehow, it has happened: The War On Drugs covered two songs by Bruce Springsteen. In honor of today’s Ivor Novello Awards ceremony celebrating creative excellence in songwriting and screen composition, Adam Granduciel’s band has delivered new recordings of “Dry Lightning” and “Highway 29,” both from 1995’s acoustic Boss album The Ghost Of Tom Joad. Both tracks have been completely War-On-Drugs-ified in that signature dreamy heartland-rock style, so that they would sound right at home on I Don’t Live Here Anymore. Unfortunately, they’re Amazon Music exclusives, so if you have access to that service, you can hear both tracks below, where there’s also a behind-the-scenes YouTube video about the covers.