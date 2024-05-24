The alt-pop group Miike Snow exists as a chance for people who usually work behind the scenes to step into the spotlight; it brings together Bloodshy & Avant, the Swedish production duo best known for Britney Spears’ “Toxic,” and Andrew Wyatt, an American who’s done a lot of big songwriting and production work himself (including on last year’s Barbie soundtrack). They haven’t released music together as Miike Snow for eight years, since the release of 2016’s iii, but that changes today with the release of new single “I Was A Sailor.” It’s a sleek blue-eyed soul track with some eerie touches — is that a children’s choir? — and you can hear it below.