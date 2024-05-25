Gayle King Shoots Her Shot With Lenny Kravitz On CBS Mornings

News May 25, 2024

Yesterday, Lenny Kravitz released Blue Electric Light. He’s been promoting the album with a File interview with us, as well as an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings. The TV personality used the opportunity to shoot her shot with the rock star, who turns 60 tomorrow.

“Do you have a significant other in your life?” King asked Kravitz, then continued, “And can I beat her ass if she is?” Kravitz laughed, and King added, “Oops, did I say that out loud? And I’m non-violent, Lenny Kravitz.” Lucky for King (and all of us who would like a chance to shoot our shot with Kravitz), he answered, “Right now I’m just open.”

When King asked if he was looking, he explained, “It’s hard not to look. When you desire something, you’re looking for it, right? But I find that when you don’t look is when you find it. And I’m at a place where, I’ve said this for several years, ‘I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m ready.’ I wasn’t ready. I thought I was ready, right? But I can say that I’ve never felt how I feel now.”

