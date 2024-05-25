Bronski Beat Celebrate “Smalltown Boy” Turning 40 Today As It Soundtracks TikTok’s ‘80s Dance Challenge

TikTok loves ’80s music. For instance, the kids are bringing back “West End Girls” by Pet Shop Boys. They also love Bronski Beat’s “Smalltown Boy,” which is used for the ’80s dance trend wherein people ask their parents to dance like it’s the ’80s (The challenge got a write-up in The New York Times today.). The song turns 40 today, and Jimmy Somerville shared a message.

Somerville is the last surviving member of the British synth-pop group following the 2017 passing of Larry Steinbachek and the 2021 death of Steve Bronski. He posted a video on Instagram, which begins with him belting his part and recollecting performing the song all over Europe. “It was three young gay men — out, proud, in your face,” he said. He continued:

And we had a message and that message now still resonates 40 years later. We seem to be regressing in so many places, in so many countries. Rights are being chipped away and there’s a real surge of homophobia, aggression, and discrimination toward anyone who basically wants to be themselves and love who they choose. And you know what? Piss off! Just get on with your own life and let everyone else live theirs.

Below, watch Somerville’s clip and a compilation of the TikTok trend.

