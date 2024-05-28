RM – “Around the world in a day” (Feat. Moses Sumney)

New Music May 28, 2024 7:32 PM By Danielle Chelosky

On Friday, RM — known for his role in BTS — shared his sophomore album Right Place, Wrong Person. Guests include Little Simz and DOMi & JD BECK; the antepenultimate track, “Around the world in a day,” features Moses Sumney.

Sumney’s last studio album was 2020’s græ, which was our Album Of The Week. Earlier this year, he joined Shabaka for “Insecurities,” and in 2022 he made music for the Weeknd’s HBO series The Idol. Check out “Around the world in a day” below, along with the whole album.


@mosessumney RM’s “Around the world in a day” ft. me is out now. 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 #rm #namjoom #armyforever #rightplacewrongperson #fyp ♬ original sound – Moses Sumney

