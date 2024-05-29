One of the cringiest plotlines on Lena Dunham’s 2010s comedy-drama series Girls was Marnie and Desi’s musical project. For Variety, Allison Williams and Ebon Moss-Bachrach reunited to reminisce, and they revealed that some of the songs they performed were originally meant for Kelly Clarkson.

“I found out the other day that most of our songs were discards from Kelly Clarkson,” Moss-Bachrach said. “I think some of them were,” Williams corrected. “I think the song ‘Breathless’ was written by Jack Antonoff for Kelly Clarkson.”

For most of the show’s run, Antonoff was dating Dunham. “I like that song,” Moss-Bacharach said. Williams added, “It’s a great song, she should’ve done it! But we got it, as a result.”

At the end of the video, the pair was asked if they’d seen any Marnie and Desi The Tortured Poets Department memes. “Have I ever,” Williams exclaimed. “I’m an insane Swiftie. I’m so honored. I love the idea of Marnie and Desi being in The Tortured Poets Department, where someone who won’t be named is dashing out with their typewriter.” Williams then explained the Taylor Swift album lore to Moss-Bachrach. (Swift was a plot point for Moss-Bachrach in season two of The Bear, but apparently not in real life.) Watch the full chat below.