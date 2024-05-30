Jamming Econo: The Costs Of Cheap Gear

For most people, the mere fact that a product is made in a foreign country is not the issue; the real ethical concern is that the workers involved might be treated poorly or paid too little, not to mention the potential environmental costs of constantly shipping things overseas. It’s cliché nowadays to mock those who are vocal about issues of consumer ethics yet continue to buy cheap foreign-made goods through corporate retailers; it’s only slightly less cliché to counter that there’s no ethical consumption under late capitalism.

Regardless, the truth is that cheaply made foreign products in general — guitars included — are ubiquitous. Musicians and aspiring players who legitimately can’t afford most domestically made instruments have little choice when it comes to buying new (or even second-hand, much of the time) if they want to avoid products whose labor pedigree is unclear. Pickings are slim, but options do exist: Godin, a Quebec-based manufacturer, makes several good-quality models of acoustic guitar under several brand names that retail in Canada for as little as $450 CAD ($330 USD). However, none of their solid-body electrics currently retail for less than $1,000 CAD, and even the Art & Lutherie brand has begun to introduce Chinese-made models that sell for $400 CAD.

For those unable or unwilling to indulge in consumerism of any kind, there exist other avenues to obtaining gear. Even the public sector is getting involved: many public library systems across North America — including those of Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Toronto, Ann Arbor, Calgary, and Sacramento — operate instrument libraries, which allow those with library cards to check out things like guitars and trombones as well as books. The city of Burnaby, British Columbia (adjacent to Vancouver) even directly operates its own such program, Harmony For All, which loans instruments to citizens for up to one year at a time completely free of charge and also provides financial assistance to cash-strapped youth wishing to take music lessons. The program was started by Burnaby city councilor Joe Keithley, better known worldwide as D.O.A. frontman and punk rock legend Joey Shithead. (Full disclosure: I’ve directed an official D.O.A. music video).

It’s not just instruments, in the traditional sense, for which affordability matters when it comes to music accessibility. Electronic devices like synthesizers, samplers, sequencers, and home recorders have been increasingly integral to the production of music for several decades as the price tags shrink with the circuit boards. What’s often now a compact and affordable hunk of plastic and metal, or even just a piece of software, was once a bulky device costing many thousands of dollars. It’s worth noting that some of the aforementioned instrument-lending programs loan out not just guitars and drums, but also synths, sequencers, mixers and even lighting rigs.

It’s often said that the looting which occurred during the New York City blackout of 1977 was the way many inner-city youths in the Bronx were able to obtain the turntables, mixers and PAs they used to further develop the burgeoning genre of hip-hop. Some dismiss the story as an apocryphal oversimplification, given that it’s mostly based on the testimony of just two DJs, but it remains true that yet another dominant genre of modern popular music was birthed by working-class people making use of increasingly affordable technology in whatever ways they could. (Then again, would you be willing to admit on the record that you began your career using stolen goods?)

***

The demand for inexpensive gear is unlikely to recede, giving the industry little incentive to not seek the cheapest labor possible. Besides the Cor-Tek saga, a full exposé of the cheap foreign gear industry is yet to appear, and the idea that there was just one bad apple in Korea seems too good to be true. I found a single article from 2013 about the possible closure of a Yamaha-owned factory in Indonesia as an alleged union-busting tactic, but no articles about what came of it.

It’s folly, though, to single out overseas territories while ignoring subpar working conditions at home; domestic companies can have spotty records of their own. Gibson closed up shop in its native Kalamazoo in 1985 after factory workers unionized and set up a non-union factory in Nashville, where workers were almost forced to keep working as COVID lockdowns were picking up speed in March of 2020. There’s no hard, direct evidence as of yet that anything bought from Temu is made with forced labor in Xinjiang, but it may be that the Amazon driver who delivered you gummy bears last week has had to pee in a bottle to stay on schedule.

If we’re going to keep buying them, we should demand transparency regarding the labor practices of not just the companies supplying us with new $300 guitars, but also the domestic manufacturers selling their wares to us for thousands. Alternatively, your local library may be able to provide you with an instrument along with the book that tells you how to play it; I myself have always wanted to learn the saxophone.