Detroit rapper Veeze has been an internet cult hero for a long time, but he really broke out with the release of his 2023 album Ganger. That record presented Veeze’s weird, oblique style in all its glory, and it converted a lot of people. Ganger was one of our favorite LPs of last year, and Stereogum correspondent Peter A. Berry named it the #2 rap album of 2023. Veeze followed Ganger with “ATL Freestyle 1 & 2,” a collaboration with fellow ascendant rap figures Rob49 and Luh Tyler, and he opened for Travis Scott on tour. Now, Veeze has come out with his first new track of 2024.

On the new single “Pop Yo Shit,” Veeze casually goes in over a hazy beat from producers Bass Kid and Ddot. Success hasn’t made Veeze’s delivery any more sharp or urgent. Instead, he’s still muttering in his characteristic back-of-the-throat croak. His punchlines have to sneak up on you, since he never emphasizes them. Nobody else could pull off that half-asleep grumble, but Veeze sounds cool as hell. Hear it below.

“Pop Yo Shit” is out now on Wavy Navy/Warner.