The UK dance producer Fred again.. is riding a huge wave right now. A few months ago, he released the Lil Yachty/Overmono collab “stay in it,” and he just co-produced Romy’s solo single “Always Forever.” In a few weeks, he’ll headline Bonaroo. Now, Fred again.. has a new single, and it’s a collaboration with Anderson .Paak and Chika.

Fred again.. actually has a few more collaborators on the new single “places to be.” He co-produced the track with his buddies Skrillex and Boo. It’s built on a sample of a seemingly-unreleased track from the Alabama rapper Chika, and it’s got a couple of ebullient rap verses from Anderson .Paak, another guy who really abuses punctuation and who is plenty busy these days. (NxWorries, the duo of .Paak and producer Knxwledge will release their long-awaited sophomore album Why Lawd? next week.)

“places to be” has big, melodic synth-washes and a rushing techno beat. It’s one of those cases where the samples and the original elements all blur into one another. Dance tracks like this aren’t built for the early morning, but this one’s sounding pretty good right now. Listen below.

“places to be” is out now on Atlantic. Fred again.. and Skrillex will play San Francisco’s sold-out Civic Center Plaza tomorrow night.