Earlier this month, Fred Again.. won his first Grammy awards for Best Dance/Electronic Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album. The British producer popped up a few days later as a surprise guest at an Overmono show at Knockdown Center in New York, and while there they debuted a new collab that also features Lil Yachty. Today, that team-up, which is called “stayinit,” is getting an official release.

Its music video is some footage of Lil Yachty hearing the finished track properly for the first time: “Hiiiii we haven’t done a video in ages but I thought it would be nice to try and capture the moment the yachty hears this song on a properrrr system for the first time!” Fred Again wrote in a statement. “Like I’m pretty sure that before this he might have only heard it thru his phone lol… And this tune is obviously builtttt for rooms and sound like this… So it was fun to get to play it to him like that.”

Watch and listen below.

“stayinit” is out now via Atlantic.