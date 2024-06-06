When My Chemical Romance announced their breakup in March 2013, vocalist Gerard Way posted a letter to Twitter, where he said, “it is not a band – it is an idea.” The phrase captured the essence of My Chemical Romance. Their music came complete with plot and characters and world-building. Their videos were like movies, their albums so immersive they provided escape.

Or, as Way put it in Tom Bryant’s book on MCR, Not The Life It Seems: “I wanted it to be more than a band. It was supposed to be this really intense art project.”

Formed in 2001, My Chemical Romance – rounded out by guitarists Ray Toro and Frank Iero, bassist Mikey Way, and then-drummer Matt “Otter” Pelissier – emerged from the competitive New Jersey punk and hardcore scene. Their debut album I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love was rooted in that scene; Geoff Rickly of Thursday produced it, and it came out on local independent label Eyeball Records in 2002. By the time MCR dropped their second album, their reach extended far beyond their home turf.

In August 2003, My Chemical Romance made the move to Reprise Records, a Warner Brothers imprint. They began writing their second record while still on tour in late 2003 and went into the studio in early 2004 with Howard Benson, who had recently produced hits for mainstream hard rock hits like P.O.D.’s “Alive” and Hoobastank’s “The Reason.” Their sophomore record, Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge, which turns 20 this Saturday, felt like the realization of that idea or art project. “Revenge is really the band,” Gerard said in the 2006 documentary Life On The Murder Scene. “Bullets is the band trying to find itself. By the time we hit Revenge we had really become My Chemical Romance.”

Their love of horror movies and comic books bled into Revenge’s concept: A man dies and makes a deal with the devil to be reunited with his partner – in exchange for the souls of a thousand evil men. The songs follow a killing spree that takes him to New Orleans (“Give ‘Em Hell, Kid”), a Western-style shoot-out (“Hang ‘Em High”) and lands him in jail (“You Know What They Do To Guys Like Us In Prison”). In a 2005 interview, Gerard mentioned that they came up with an ending to the narrative only after the record was finished: “Obviously he kills 999 evil men and then he realizes the last evil man he has to kill is himself.”

That’s the narrative, but the album was informed by the death of Gerard and Mikey Way’s maternal grandmother, Elena Lee Rush, who played piano and helped develop her grandsons’ artistic pursuits. She encouraged Gerard to try out for school plays and, with the Ways’ grandfather, bought the band their first touring van. She died the night after Gerard and Mikey returned from tour in late 2003, and the opening track, “Helena,” is named after her. “Every single emotion you go through when you’re grieving is on Revenge,” Gerard told Bryant. “When you really break down the record, it’s about two little boys losing their grandmother.”

The lyrics never shy away from grief or death, instead constantly circling in on it. “I miss you,” Gerard cries out on “Cemetery Drive.” Both “To The End” and “Helena” have refrains bidding farewell (“say goodbye” and “so long and goodnight,” respectively). There are references to resurrection, like the line “I’m coming back from the dead,” from “It’s Not A Fashion Statement, It’s A Deathwish.” But ultimately, the lyrics grapple with the finality of death: “They gave us two shots to the back of the head and we’re all dead now,” Gerard repeats on closing track “I Never Told You What I Do For A Living.”

But other themes found their way in. The Used’s Bert McCracken – at that point a close friend and drinking buddy of Gerard’s, described as a “cellmate” in the album’s liner notes – guests on “Prison,” inspired by the experiences of touring with other bands. Gerard said the song was, “about that camaraderie and obviously touches on lost masculinity.” That exploration of gender and sexuality runs through the record. On “To The End,” which loosely adapts William Faulkner’s short story “A Rose For Emily,” Gerard sings, “He’s not around, he’s always looking at men.” “Give ‘Em Hell, Kid” contains the line, “Don’t I look pretty walking down the street/ In the best damn dress I own?”

If one of the album’s strengths is that it can be read on multiple levels, then what makes it so compelling is that it doesn’t require any reading at all. The vocal performances alone are evocative enough to communicate the despair at the center of the album. The bridge of “The Ghost Of You” does the job wordlessly, guitars weaving over the wails. On “Hang ‘Em High,” Gerard varies the delivery of “She won’t stop me, put it down,” a little on each repetition, making it almost magnetic. Towards the end of “I Never Told You…” Gerard gives his most over-the-top performance, snarling and bleeding anguish.