Last year, OSEES shared Intercepted Message, the follow-up to 2022’s A Foul Form. Today, the productive band is announcing their new album, SORCS 80, out in August. The lead single “Cassius, Brutus & Judas” is out now.

Frontman John Dwyer says “Cassius, Brutus & Judas” is “a song about betrayal and how its often fueled by fear, greed & cowardice. Three classic betrayers are contemplated through the lens of 20/20 hindsight punk song. How anybody has bandwidth for keeping people like this in your orbit I’ll never know.”

Chec out “Cassius, Brutus & Judas” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Look At The Sky”

02 “Pixelated Moon”

03 “Drug City”

04 “Also The Gorilla…”

05 “Termination Officer”

06 “Blimp”

07 “Cochon D’argent”

08 “Cassius, Brutus & Judas”

09 “Zipper”

10 “Lear’s Ears”

11 “Earthling”

12 “Plastics”

13 “Neo-Clone”

TOUR DATES:

07/07 – Amiens, FR – Minuit avant la Nuit

07/08 – Venlo, NL @ Best Kept Secret

07/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

07/04 – Gachuurt, Mongolia – Playtime Festival

08/02 – Malestroit, FR – Au Pont Du Rock

08/03 – Ponte de Lima, PORT – Punte D’ Lima festival

08/04 – Bagnes, Switzerland – Palp Festival

08/15 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

08/16 – London, UK – Dingwalls

08/17 – Wales, UK – Green Man Festival

08/18 – London, UK – The Shacklewell Arms w/ Container

08/30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether w/ Warblob and TBA

08/31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

09/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

09/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

09/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

09/05 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/06 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

09/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

09/09 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

09/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

09/11 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

09/13 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

09/14 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

10/15 – Shiprock, NM @ Shiprock Chapter House

10/16 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/19 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

10/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

10/23 – Boston, MA @ Royale

10/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/28 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

10/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

SORCS 80 is out 8/9 Castle Face. Pre-order it here.