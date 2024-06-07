Osees – “Cassius, Brutus & Judas”
Last year, OSEES shared Intercepted Message, the follow-up to 2022’s A Foul Form. Today, the productive band is announcing their new album, SORCS 80, out in August. The lead single “Cassius, Brutus & Judas” is out now.
Frontman John Dwyer says “Cassius, Brutus & Judas” is “a song about betrayal and how its often fueled by fear, greed & cowardice. Three classic betrayers are contemplated through the lens of 20/20 hindsight punk song. How anybody has bandwidth for keeping people like this in your orbit I’ll never know.”
Chec out “Cassius, Brutus & Judas” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Look At The Sky”
02 “Pixelated Moon”
03 “Drug City”
04 “Also The Gorilla…”
05 “Termination Officer”
06 “Blimp”
07 “Cochon D’argent”
08 “Cassius, Brutus & Judas”
09 “Zipper”
10 “Lear’s Ears”
11 “Earthling”
12 “Plastics”
13 “Neo-Clone”
TOUR DATES:
07/07 – Amiens, FR – Minuit avant la Nuit
07/08 – Venlo, NL @ Best Kept Secret
07/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
07/04 – Gachuurt, Mongolia – Playtime Festival
08/02 – Malestroit, FR – Au Pont Du Rock
08/03 – Ponte de Lima, PORT – Punte D’ Lima festival
08/04 – Bagnes, Switzerland – Palp Festival
08/15 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom
08/16 – London, UK – Dingwalls
08/17 – Wales, UK – Green Man Festival
08/18 – London, UK – The Shacklewell Arms w/ Container
08/30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether w/ Warblob and TBA
08/31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
09/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
09/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
09/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
09/05 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
09/06 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
09/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
09/09 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
09/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
09/11 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
09/13 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
09/14 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
10/15 – Shiprock, NM @ Shiprock Chapter House
10/16 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/19 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
10/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
10/23 – Boston, MA @ Royale
10/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/28 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
10/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
SORCS 80 is out 8/9 Castle Face. Pre-order it here.