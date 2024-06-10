Todd Jones’ feverish, abrasive hardcore project Nails has been dormant for a long time, and they haven’t released an album since 2016’s You Will Never Be One Of Us. That’s about to end. This summer, Nails will return with a new lineup and the LP Every Bridge Burning, their fourth full-length. Lead single “Imposing Will” will liquefy your insides.

The new Nails lineup includes Ulthar guitarist Shelby Lermo, Despise You bassist Andrew Solis, and Warbringer drummer Carlos Cruz. They recorded Every Burning Bridge with Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou, who’s produced every Nails album. As always, though, this is Todd Jones’ show. Opening track “Imposing Will” is a guttural, grind-addled sprint, and you better know that you’re in the mood for something hard when listen. Otherwise, its 82 seconds will feel a whole lot longer.

In a press release, Todd Jones says, “‘Imposing Will’ is special to the record in that I knew we wanted it to be the opener. We wanted it to have the effect of an urgency, an immediacy in the music itself. When you push play, you get smacked in the face.” He’s not lying! Below, check out “Imposing Will,” the Every Burning Bridge tracklist, and Nails’ upcoming shows.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Imposing Will”

02 “Punishment Map”

03 “Every Bridge Burning”

04 “Give Me The Painkiller”

05 “Lacking The Ability To Process Empathy”

06 “Trapped”

07 “Made Up In Your Mind”

08 “Dehumanized”

09 “I Can’t Turn It Off”

10 “No More Rivers To Cross”

TOUR DATES:

9/11 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount *

9/12 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club Theatre *

9/13 – Detroit, MI @ Tangent Gallery *

9/14 – Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall *

9/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

9/16 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In *

9/17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *

9/18 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819 *

9/19 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage *

9/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Monarch *@

9/21 – Worcester, MA – New England Metal & Hardcore Festival (The Palladium)

11/02 – Manchester, UK @ Damnation Festival

11/14 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone #^

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco #^%

11/16 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick ^

* with 200 Stab Wounds, Mammoth Grinder, & Tribal Gaze

@ with Stabbed

# with Xibalba

^ with Deadbody & Auditory Anguish

% with Entry

Every Bridge Burning is out 8/30 on Nuclear Blast.