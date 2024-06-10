Roger Daltrey Is Pissed That Concertgoers Can Look Up His Recent Setlists: “The Internet’s Ruined The Live Shows For Me”

Roger Daltrey is about to go on a solo tour, and if you’re going, he would like you to not look up the setlist beforehand. “There’s no surprises left with concerts these days, ’cause everybody wants to see the setlist,” the Who frontman said in a new interview with Billboard.

“I’m not gonna talk about songs,” Daltrey said. “Too many people reveal songs… I’m fucking sick of it. The internet’s ruined the live shows for me. Who wants to know what’s coming next? People forget about surprises. I can’t stand it.” And to the fans who look up setlists so they can know when to take a bathroom break? “Why not just start to listen to the bloody show in the toilet, then?”

Daltrey did have some insight on what showgoers can expect from this tour:

I’ve done all those years with the Who, and I’ve done my solo stuff and charity gigs and all that. I just want to branch out and do something different, where I’ve got different instrumentation and I can stop using tape loops. It just creates a whole new sound and allows me the freedom as a singer to put some other people’s songs in I’ve been fond of over the years. It’s gonna be quite interesting. I’m just determined to enjoy myself and explore the freedom I’ve got to do what I want to do on this tour, and let’s see where it ends up.

If “surprises” and “freedom” are priorities for Daltrey, maybe he should just take a page out of Pavement’s book and do a completely different setlist each night. Either way, Daltrey’s tour commences this week, and you can see the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

06/10 — Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

06/12 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap – Filene Center

06/14 — Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

06/16 — Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

06/18 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

06/20 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

06/22 — Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood – The Koussevitzky Music Shed

06/23 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

06/25 — Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

06/28 — Omaha, NE @ Memorial Park

06/29 — Highland Park, IL @ The Pavilion at Ravinia