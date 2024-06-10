Watch The Trailer For The New Ani DiFranco Documentary 1-800-ON-HER-OWN

A new Ani DiFranco documentary titled 1-800-ON-HER-OWN is premiering tonight at the Tribeca Film Festival. The film follows her life and career as a legendary musician and the founder of Righteous Babe Records. It’s directed by Dana Flor, and a trailer is out now.

“I made a film about Ani DiFranco not only because she’s a punk-folk icon and a masterful storyteller who makes the personal political, the political personal, and all of it universal,” Flor said in a statement. “I made it because Ani embodies the idea that you don’t need to ask for permission. You can reject categorization, resist definition and refuse to play by other people’s rules. And while her odyssey is singularly hers, Ani’s story will resonate with anyone who has ever pushed against a glass ceiling, felt in any way marginalized or simply been told they’re too loud, too weird or too uncompromising.”

Watch the trailer below.