Watch The Trailer For Mixtape, A New ‘80s-Inspired Video Game With Music By Joy Division, Iggy Pop, Roxy Music, & More

A new video game called Mixtape is coming to Xbox in 2025. Its soundtrack includes Joy Division, Roxy Music, Iggy Pop, Devo, Lush, the Smashing Pumpkins, and Siouxsie And The Banshees, and the trailer was unveiled on Sunday.

The trailer contains Devo’s 1982 track “That’s Good” and Roxy Music’s “More Than This” from that same year. The game’s synopsis reads:

On their last night of high school, three friends embark on one more adventure together. Play through a mixtape of memories, set to the soundtrack of a generation. En route to their final party together, a perfectly curated playlist draws them into dreamlike reenactments of their formative memories. Experience a variety of narrative vignettes exploring the pivotal moments that shaped them. It’s the greatest hits of teenage friendship, from the first kiss to the last dance. From Beethoven & Dinosaur, developers of BAFTA award-winning game The Artful Escape, Mixtape draws inspiration from classic coming-of-age movies, bringing together nostalgic aimlessness, mischief, music, the highs and lows of adolescence, and the bittersweet feelings brought about by growth, transformation, and moving on. Featuring music from DEVO, Roxy Music, Lush, The Smashing Pumpkins, Iggy Pop, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Joy Division, and many more. Skate. Party. Avoid the law. Make out. Sneak out. Hang out.

