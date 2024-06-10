hemlocke springs – “Agora Hills” (Doja Cat Cover)

New Music June 10, 2024 7:26 PM By Danielle Chelosky

hemlocke springs – “Agora Hills” (Doja Cat Cover)

New Music June 10, 2024 7:26 PM By Danielle Chelosky

In 2022, hemlocke springs — the alt-pop project of Isimeme “Naomi” Udu — went viral on TikTok with the zany earworm “girlfriend.” The following year, the singer and producer released her debut EP, going…going…GONE!, and today she’s back with a cover of Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” for Spotify.

“Agora Hills” comes from last year’s Scarlet. hemlocke springs has an opening slot on the controversial rapper’s tour in Europe and the UK, which kicks off tomorrow. She also shared a new version of “girlfriend.” Hear both below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hemlocke springs (@hemlockesprings)

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Black Keys Part With Managers After Botched Arena Tour

4 days ago 0

The Beatles Biopics Reportedly Cast Their Fab Four

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off”

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest