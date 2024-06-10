In 2022, hemlocke springs — the alt-pop project of Isimeme “Naomi” Udu — went viral on TikTok with the zany earworm “girlfriend.” The following year, the singer and producer released her debut EP, going…going…GONE!, and today she’s back with a cover of Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” for Spotify.

“Agora Hills” comes from last year’s Scarlet. hemlocke springs has an opening slot on the controversial rapper’s tour in Europe and the UK, which kicks off tomorrow. She also shared a new version of “girlfriend.” Hear both below.