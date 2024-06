Next month, Empire Of The Sun will release Ask That God, the long-awaited follow-up to 2016’s Two Vines. So far the Australian electronic duo has shared the singles “Changes” and “Music On The Radio,” and today they’re back with “Cherry Blossom.”

“Cherry Blossom” is a luminescent anthem about cherishing the beauty of life instead of taking it for granted. Watch the video for the track below.

Ask That God is out 7/26 via Capitol Records.