As one third of boygenius, Julien Baker had an absolutely colossal year in 2023. Earlier this year, just before winning a handful of Grammys, boygenius announced plans to go away for a while, presumably so that all three members could return to their solo works. Over the past few months, Baker has popped up a few times — guesting on Thomas Powers’ “Empty Voices,” playing at an MLS game in Nashville, singing with the National Symphony Orchestra. Now, Baker is getting ready for some solo shows, and she’s contributed a theme song to a new TV show.

Last night, AMC aired the premiere of Orphan Black: Echoes, a sort of sequel to the sci-fi series Orphan Black. The new show stars Krysten Ritter and Keely Hawes, and it’s got a theme song from Julien Baker and Calvin Lauber, a recording engineer who’s been working with Baker since her debut album Sprained Ankle. “The Lengths,” Baker and Lauber’s song for the show, is an expansive ballad with lots of piano and a few glitchy keyboards. The track artfully layers Baker’s voice, and it’s the most Radiohead-esque thing I’ve ever heard from her.

Below, check out “The Lengths” and Julien Baker’s upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

9/23-25 – Thalia Hall @ Chicago, IL

9/27 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

9/28 – Columbia, MD @ All Things Go Festival

9/29 – Forest Hills, NY @ All Things Go Festival

10/01-02 – The Concert Hall @ Toronto, ON

10/21-23 – Bimbo’s 365 Club @ San Francisco, CA

10/25-26 – The Bellwether @ Los Angeles, CA

11/19-21 – EartH – London, UK

Orphan Black: Echoes is streaming on AMC+ now.