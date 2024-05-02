Julien Baker collaborated with Thomas Powers (of the New Zealand indie-pop band the Naked And Famous) on his debut solo album A Tyrant Crying In Private, which is out later this month. One track that Baker sings on, “Empty Voices,” is out today.

“I’m incredibly honored to have Julien’s vocals and writing contributions on ‘Empty Voices,'” Powers explained in a statement. “We connected over Twitter DM’s back in 2017 – she was a fan of The Naked And Famous, and I had thrashed her first album, Sprained Ankle, while finishing up TNAF’s Simple Forms. During the quiet lockdown of 2020, I reached out to see if she was interested in collaborating on one of my solo tracks.”

“She recorded most of her parts at her home studio and sent me some improvisational vocal ideas,” Powers continued. “These were so exciting that I decided to make a new track with them, which became ‘Little Lungs.’ We met up in person, here at my home studio in LA to wrap up ‘Empty Voices.’ We blasted through the recording and spent most of our studio time hanging out, watching the sunset up on a hill in Echo Park.”

A Tyrant Crying In Private is out 5/17.