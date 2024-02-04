Boygenius have won their first Grammy awards. At the pre-show ceremony, they won the awards for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for “Not Strong Enough”. They also won Best Alternative Music Album for The Record.

Earlier on in the afternoon, Phoebe Bridgers picked up her first win as a solo artist in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her featured spot on SZA’s “Ghost In The Machine.”

Boygenius were nominated for six total awards this year, including nods for Record Of The Year and Album Of The Year.

On Thursday night, Boygenius played two intimate acoustic shows at The Smell in Los Angeles, where they said that they were “going away for the foreseeable future.”

boygenius’ acceptance speech for Best Rock Performance at the #GRAMMYS pic.twitter.com/roUMhnUEwp — boygenius source (@boygeniussource) February 4, 2024

boygenius’ acceptance speech for “Best Rock Song” at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/HwoiB7SLeP — boygenius source (@boygeniussource) February 4, 2024