“Where am I going?/ Where the fuck am I going?/ Laughing to myself,” Caleb Cordes sings on the new Sinai Vessel single “Laughing,” out today. It’s the latest preview of his album I SING, following “Best Witness,” “How,” “Birthday,” and “Attack,” and it further proves that the LP is going to be a good one.

“This one very explicitly deals with feeling the strain of living under capitalism in Nashville, which was (and still is) the largest city I’d ever called home,” Cordes explained. He continued:

The influence of outside money there is massive and pretty brutally felt, and the speed of development was pretty profoundly jarring. It’s something that’s happening all over America, but in Nashville it’s especially gross. Not to speak so ill of the city — conversely, I’ve never felt so home anywhere, and this song owes a lot to the local greats I’d fallen in love with over the course of living there — David Berman, Gillian Welch, John Prine. This one feels cathartic because it’s a pretty direct ventilation of the exhaustion I was feeling at the time, making for a second verse that’s three times as long as the first. Nick Levine [of Jodi]’s pedal steel take is probably my single favorite instrumental performance on the record — such tasteful choices and playing. As soon as I got this file back and hit play with Nick’s additions, it felt finished.

It’s a great tune as Cordes recalls the resentment bubbling up in him as he passes through an affluent neighborhood, especially when he contemplates: “Suspicious that the circumstance/ Has less to do with aptitude or failure to plan/ And more with the cardinal sin/ Of not being born to rich parents.” Watch the Trent Wayne-directed music video below.

I SING is out 7/26 via Keeled Scales.