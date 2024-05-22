Earlier this year, Asheville’s Sinai Vessel signed to Keeled Scales and released the marvelous song “How,” which made our Best Songs Of The Week list. Today, the project of Caleb Cordes is announcing its new album, I SING, and sharing the single “Best Witness.”

“Best Witness” comes with a music video directed by Trent Wayne. “‘Best Witness’ is a song about aging into the realization that very few people are going to know you better than you know yourself, and those that do are unlikely to grow in number,” Cordes explained. “Working with Trent’s brilliant approach to light, color, and humor was a deeply redemptive process considering the painful content of the songs, but they somehow feel rooted in the same place — when faced with a tough truth, one can either choose despair or joy, and it’s fun to present something with elements that list in both directions.”

I SING is the follow-up to 2020’s sprawling Ground Aswim. It has contributions from Bennett Littlejohn on bass and co-production, Andrew Stevens on drums, and Jodi’s Nick Levine on pedal steel. “How” appears on the record, along with other previously released tracks “Birthday” and “Attack.” Check out “Best Witness” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “How”

02 “Challenger”

03 “Birthday”

04 “Laughing”

05 “Country Mile”

06 “$2 Million”

07 “Dollar”

08 “Window Blue”

09 “Best Witness”

10 “Attack”

11 “Younger Brother”

I SING is out 7/26 via Keeled Scales. Pre-order it here.