In October, Sinai Vessel shared “Birthday” to preview the next album, followed by January’s “Attack” as a Mediafire download. Today, the Asheville musician is announcing his signing to Keeled Scales and releasing “How.”

“‘How’ was the first tune I wrote for the new record that made me feel like I was cooking with gas,” Caleb Cordes said. “At the time I was on a particularly intense mission to write the most compact songs I possibly could — this one tumbled out pretty easily and made me excited that there could be more where it came from. There’s something really cathartic about playing it live — it centers around my favorite chord and it does everything I’d personally like a song to do, and in almost no time at all. You don’t get too many of those.”

Hear it below.

<a href="https://sinaivessel.bandcamp.com/track/how">How by sinai vessel</a>

TOUR DATES:

03/24 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

03/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

03/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium

03/28 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Lager House