Sinai Vessel – “How”

New Music March 4, 2024 11:44 AM By Danielle Chelosky

In October, Sinai Vessel shared “Birthday” to preview the next album, followed by January’s “Attack” as a Mediafire download. Today, the Asheville musician is announcing his signing to Keeled Scales and releasing “How.”

“‘How’ was the first tune I wrote for the new record that made me feel like I was cooking with gas,” Caleb Cordes said. “At the time I was on a particularly intense mission to write the most compact songs I possibly could — this one tumbled out pretty easily and made me excited that there could be more where it came from. There’s something really cathartic about playing it live — it centers around my favorite chord and it does everything I’d personally like a song to do, and in almost no time at all. You don’t get too many of those.”

Hear it below.

TOUR DATES:
03/24 – Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
03/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
03/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium
03/28 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Lager House

