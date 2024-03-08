The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

This Is Lorelei - "Dancing In The Club"

Nate Amos’ music as half of Water From Your Eyes is fractured and chaotic. His glorious new song channels some of that unconventional spirit into a much smoother, more emotionally charged listen. Amos has been releasing solo material as This Is Lorelei for years, but as the lead single from official debut album, “Dancing In The Club” works as a gripping, rewarding introduction to the project.



Amos says he wrote “Dancing In The Club” as a riff on romantic fuck-ups who are always playing the heel in relationships; “It was supposed to be a character study and I guess it is but it turns out the character was just me.” The personal element comes through resoundingly. It’s undoubtedly polarizing to hear Amos apply so much Auto-Tune to his vocals on such a confessional track, but it works wonders in tandem with his soft, sensitive delivery on lines like “And I sang into my phone/ I ate my dinner in the dark/ And I fucked up my guitar/ While I was fucking up my heart/ While I was singing Steely Dan/ Crying “shake it” in the wind/ Yeah, a loser never wins/ And I’m a loser, always been.”



The backdrop for this lament is propulsive and unique — a little bit pop-punk, a little bit post-punk, and more than a little electronic, with all sorts of sounds soaring in and out of the airspace like debris in a windstorm. Like so many of the best and boldest songs, it sounds familiar but also unlike anything else. —Chris