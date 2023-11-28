Nothing Announce New Shoegaze Festival Slide Away

Philadelphia shoegaze greats Nothing have been around for a decade now, and they’ve emerged as standard-bearers for their genre, especially its heavier variety. Later this week, Nothing will release When No Birds Sang, the excellent new collaborative album that they recorded with Full Of Hell; it’s our current reigning Album Of The Week. And next year, Nothing will launch their very own shoegaze-focused festival Slide Away, with single-day versions of the fest happening in both Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

The two different versions of the Slide Away festival have different lineups, but both will feature Nothing playing their 2014 debut album Guilty Of Everything in full. The Philadelphia edition goes down 3/9 at Union Transfer, and it’ll also feature ’90s greats Swirlies, Loveliescrushing, and Astrobrite, as well as newer bands Mint Field, Knifeplay, and Glixen.

At the Los Angeles edition, happening 3/30 at the Belasco, Nothing will be joined by Tanukichan, the duo of Hannah Van Loon and Toro Y Moi mastermind Chaz Bear, and Bay Area veterans Film School, as well as Astrobrite, Peel Dream Magazine, and Mo Dotti. More acts will be announced for both festivals. You can find all the relevant details here.