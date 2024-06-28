After extricating herself from a messy and exploitative label situation, Houston rap star Megan Thee Stallion is now a fully independent artist. Earlier this year, she had a #1 hit with the diss track “Hiss,” and she’s also built up to her new album Megan with the advance singles “Cobra” and “Boa.” Today, the Megan album arrives, and it’s impressive.

On first listen Megan focuses on the pure, snarling lyricism that set Megan Thee Stallion apart in the first place. There aren’t many clubby crossover-attempt tracks on Megan. Instead, Megan spends the album flexing over clean, bass-heavy Southern rap beats. Right now, the song that’s getting the most attention online is “Otaku Hot Girl,” where Megan strings together anime references, but it’s also got plenty of heat for perpetual Megan foe Nicki Minaj, as well as Megan’s unnamed exes.

Megan has guest appearances from people like GloRilla and Victoria Monét. There’s a UGK collab called “Paper Together,” with a posthumous Pimp C verse and an on-fire Bun B. Mostly, though, this is a Megan solo affair. Producers include LilJuMadeDaBeat, Bankroll Got It, Tay Keith, Juicy J, Hitkidd, and Da Honorable C.N.O.T.E., as well as Megan herself. Stream the album below.