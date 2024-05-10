Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”

Megan Thee Stallion – “BOA”

New Music May 10, 2024 10:58 AM By Tom Breihan

It’s been a busy few months for Megan Thee Stallion. Her single “Hissignited a simmering beef with Nicki Minaj and debuted at #1, and then she got sued by a cameraman who claims that she forced him to watch her have sex. Today, Megan has a new single called “BOA,” extending the snake theme of her past tracks “Hiss” and “Cobra.”

Megan Thee Stallion has always dropped tons of anime references into her music, and “BOA” is at least partly inspired by the One Piece character Boa Hancock. It’s a bouncy track with a sample from Gwen Stefani’s “What Are You Waiting For?” and lyrics about not making TikToks. In the cartoon-horror video, Megan wears some truly absurd outfits and plays a video-game character who kills people in real life. Watch it below.

