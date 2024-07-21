Clairo Played Charm In Full At Intimate NYC Pop-Up Show

News July 21, 2024 10:41 AM By Rachel Brodsky

It’s been a big month for Clairo. Earlier in July, the indie-pop standout released new album Charm. She recently announced a North American tour, and this week she was the musical guest on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. On Friday, it was announced that Clairo would be playing Charm in its entirety – in a one-night-only pop-up event – at Mercury Lounge in New York.

The event asked attendees to drop their phones in those locked pouches, but a full audio recording captured by an attendee is now online. The Mercury Lounge event marked the first time these songs – apart from “Pier 4” and “Juna” – were performed live. Listen for yourself below.

On Sunday, Clairo posted a note to fans on Instagram thanking them for helping send Charm to #8 on the Billboard Top 200 with 47K units sold in its first week. It’s the singer’s first-ever Top 10 album.

you know …

charm has been out for a little over a week & i’m here to say thank you !
this record truly changed my life – and the response has blown me away

thank you for waiting , thanks for the trust and accepting it with an open heart

Charm is out now on Clairo Records.

