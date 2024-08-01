PinkPantheress Cancels Remaining 2024 Shows

PinkPantheress has been having fun performing shows this year. In February, the viral pop star was given a fan’s prosthetic leg while onstage, and in May she snatched a concertgoer’s wig. Today, however, she announced that her remaining concerts of the year are canceled due to her physical health.

Last month, the “Boy’s A Liar” singer headed out on Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS tour, but she dropped off of the July 27th Oklahoma City date. She was also slated to open for Coldplay later this year and play festivals, but those performances won’t be happening. Read her statement below, which was shared on her Instagram Story.

it is with the heaviest heart that i sadly have to announce that i will not be able to continue with the rest of my live shows this year in order to focus on my physical health and overall wellbeing. it appears i have reached a wall which i am struggling to penetrate through. this will include my GUTS tour, Field Day, Summer Sonic, FORM, III Points, and Australia/NZ appearances. i would like to thank all of you, as well as my touring team and Olivia for giving me the platform to perform some super fun shows. i’m sad to disappoint anyone and can only hope we will be in each other’s company once i return to health.

