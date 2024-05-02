Over the past year-plus, young London pop star PinkPantheress has faced some heavy criticism for her live-performance chops or lack thereof. To be fair, PinkPantheress emerged during the pandemic, and she got famous before she ever had a chance to perform live. It’s been a steep learning curve for her, and judging by videos from her recent gigs, she’s improving. She’s also working hard to ensure that her shows feel like events, whether that means bringing out Irish step dancers in Dublin or Ice Spice and Kelela in New York. Last night in LA, PinkPantheress held her own mini-Summer Jam.

PinkPantheress’ tour brought her to the Hollywood Palladium last night, and the show included cameo appearances from a few of her fellow young viral stars. Alabama rapper Flo Milli came out to perform her hit “Never Lose Me,” and then she and PinkPantheress gushed adorably over one another.

PinkPantheress shares sweet moment with special guest Flo Milli at her concert. pic.twitter.com/EjepSLsBMQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 2, 2024

Steve Lacy also came out to sing his 2017 track “Dark Red.”

The Nigerian artist Rema joined PinkPantheress for “Another Life,” their collaboration from her 2023 album Heaven Knows.

Rema turned up for pink pantheress last night on her concert. They performed their hut single 'another life' of pink pantheress album pic.twitter.com/ee2oBmBr5F — CÀÜTIØN ⚠️🌚 (@RaphaelMax23663) May 2, 2024

Late in the show, PinkPantheress, for whatever reason, literally snatched the wig from a front-row fan. As far as I can tell, there was no malice behind the act; it feels like an echo of when she signed another fan’s prosthetic leg while performing in Dublin. In LA, she said that her own wig looks a lot like that one, and then she sang while sort of swishing the wig around.

PinkPantheress snatches fan's wig at her concert in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/43mffeFdTi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 2, 2024

Backstage, PinkPantheress posed for photos with Steve Lacy, Thundercat, and Amaarae.

Steve Lacy, PinkPantheress, Thundercat and Amaarae 🤳 pic.twitter.com/2fvnfNS1ZD — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) May 2, 2024

Stay tuned for the next thrilling episode of “random shit happening during PinkPantheress shows.”