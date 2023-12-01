Alabama rap charmer Flo Milli is now popular enough that my daughter is always playing her in the car, and she’s getting ready to follow her 2022 album You Still Here, Ho? with a new one called Fine Ho, Stay. (I sense a theme.) In the past few months, she’s released the singles “Fruit Loop,” “Hot Box,” “Chocolate Rain,” and “BGC.” Today, she’s got another new one, and she’s got help.

The very-busy-right-now Lil Yachty technically isn’t a guest on Flo Milli’s new song “Never Lose Me.” Instead, he’s on the “Never Lose Me” remix, but when a remix comes out on the same day as the main song, doesn’t it effectively become the main song. “Never Lose Me” is a bittersweet, vulnerable love song with very little of Flo Milli’s usual mean-girl sass, but she handles its pillowy beat and melodic turns nicely. It sounds a bit like Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills.” Check it out below.

Fine Ho, Stay doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s coming sometime soon on RCA. Check out our 2022 interview with Flo Milli here.