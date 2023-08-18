Flo Milli Raps On The “Milkshake” Beat On New Song “Hot Box”

New Music August 18, 2023 2:22 PM By Chris DeVille

Flo Milli broke through with the 2020 mixtape Ho, Why Is You Here? and proved her staying power with last year’s ridiculously fun You Still Here, Ho? Soon she’ll complete the trilogy with Fine Ho, Stay? Today we get another taste of the album in “Hot Box,” which finds her rapping over the Neptunes’ beat for Kelis’ “Milkshake.” (She rapped on the beat from “A Milli” a few weeks back, too.) Below, find out if “Hot Box” has what it takes to bring all the boys to the yard and/or if it’s better than the original “Milkshake.”

Fine Ho, Stay? is coming soon via RCA.

