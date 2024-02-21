The PinkPantheress live experience seems… unpredictable. She doesn’t perform live all that often, but when she does, stories tend to emerge. When PinkPantheress played her sole SXSW set, the people who caught it were, by and large, not impressed. In November, PinkPantherss performed “Angel,” her song from the Barbie soundtrack, for the first time at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw fest. During the fiddle breakdown, a stage-crasher came out for some Irish step-dancing. It wasn’t planned, but she was impressed. Last night, PinkPantheress kicked off a European tour at Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre, and more madness ensued.

Last night was PinkPantheress’ first performance in the months since Camp Flog Gnaw. When she sang “Angel,” she clearly worked to supersize that viral step-dancing moment. During that song’s fiddle breakdown, the Irish dancing troupe Cairde took the stage. The crowd was vocally into it, but I have to ask: Why was PinkPantheress sitting on a stool, like she was on MTV Unplugged? Did she think she’d accidentally trip somebody? I don’t think she had to go full Riverdance and join in with the choreography, but a song like “Angel” does not demand a stationary singer. That’s just how I feel. Watch fan footage below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@theirishscene/video/7337833547652205857?_r=1&_t=8k4UvYJcyPi

That was a planned-out take on what was once a random, chaotic moment. But PinkPantheress will presumably not be able to professionalize the random, chaotic moment that happened during her Dublin set, when a fan handed her a prosthetic leg to sign. PinkPantheress handled that moment with grace, going along with it and then apologizing for her handwriting. Still, this was unconventional! It probably shouldn’t become a regular thing! Watch it below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@theirishscene/video/7337841784267017504?_r=1&_t=8k4UxXET5Qp

At least nobody threw the leg, right? Later this year, PinkPantheress will open a large chunk of Olivia Rodrigo’s North American arena tour, and things will either be much smoother or even weirder.