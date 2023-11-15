People need to remember: If you are going to a concert or a music festival, you do not automatically become the main character of that event. The many other people at the show are probably not there to see you. You don’t need to jump up onstage and attempt to place yourself at the center of the whole thing. But if you must do that, you should at least do something interesting. Perhaps that’s what this one guy was thinking when he Irish step-danced his way onto the stage during PinkPantheress’ set at Camp Flog Gnaw this past weekend.

On Friday, PinkPantheress released her debut album Heaven Knows. It’s really good! Two days later, PinkPantheress played Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles. This was her first live show in about four months, and it included a bunch of live debuts. For the first time, she performed “Angel,” her song from the Barbie soundtrack. That track has a folky fiddle break, and while she sang it at Camp Flog Gnaw, some guy ran out onstage and Riverdanced.

The guy seemed to come from the backstage area; there was no evidence that he fought his way up from the photo pit. The whole thing looked planned. PinkPantheress did not appear to be the slightest bit upset about it; she came over and sang to him. The livestream camera people certainly seemed to think it was planned; they did not cut away. The guy got a cheer, and he bowed to the crowd when the song ended. But then a security guard pulled him offstage, and PinkPantheress told the crowd, “It wasn’t planned. I don’t know who he is. He ate that, though. He ate!” Watch it happen below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@thybangmaster/video/7301448896843140395

some random guy went on pinkpantheress stage and started tap dancing 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zu5BverhyW — elio 🕊 (@quiizicle) November 13, 2023

An artist saying “he ate that” is pretty much a dream scenario for a rando stage-crasher. That’s the bar now. If you can’t do something on that level — or even, probably, if you can — stay the fuck off the stage.