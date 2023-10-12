In the early 2020s, the London singer, producer, and Y2K-era electronic pop revivalist PinkPantheress has become such a fixture of the mainstream pop conversation that her announcement of a debut album today feels kind of late. But To Hell With It, released two years ago as her star was beginning to rise, was billed as a mixtape. Heaven Knows, out next month, is the official debut.

Sharing the album art on Instagram today, PinkPantheress had this to say:

what an intense insane moment ! my first album is coming out and you know i love a pun so it’s called “heaven knows”, out on november 10th. this album is an accumulation of music i’ve made over the last two years, with some beloved tunes that might sound familiar and some cutie features who i can’t wait to announce 📣. i love everyone here, i cried the other day thinking of how lucky i am to have people willing to listen to me, you are never taken in vain. to my fanpages, i love you, you’re always there for me and i will never forget about how safe you make me feel 💿💓. it’s been a long time comin from pain to capable of love, i hope you love each song you hear from me! + i’m going on tour ! pre-order the album from my store and you’ll get early access 🕊️

According to Apple Music, the “beloved tunes that might sound familiar” include her hit Ice Spice collab “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” and the recent single “Mosquito.” There’s also “Capable Of Love,” a song that’s been circulating online for years but is released officially today. Thanks to the rock guitars in the mix, it kind of reminds me of Enon? Listen below.

Heaven Knows is out 11/10 on Warner.