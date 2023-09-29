PinkPantheress – “Mosquito”

New Music September 29, 2023 11:26 AM By Chris DeVille

PinkPantheress – “Mosquito”

New Music September 29, 2023 11:26 AM By Chris DeVille

PinkPantheress’ DnB-infused bedroom-pop has been a major contributor to the pop zeitgeist’s current fixation on 2000s nostalgia. Today, fresh off the Barbie soundtrack highlight “Angel,” the Destroy Lonely collab “Turn Your Phone Off,” and an appearance on Troye Sivan’s “Rush” remix, she’s kicking off the fall with a new song that keeps the Y2K-era energy flowing.

The new PinkPantheress single “Mosquito” finds her singing over the kinds of clean guitars that soundtracked so many pop-R&B ballads, infused with her usual uptempo throwback drum programming. It’s sort of like Usher’s “You Make Me Wanna…” in hyperdrive. For the video, she recruited a trio of young stars — Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran, Queen Charlotte’s India Amarteifio, and black-ish’s Yara Shahidi — for a shopping spree through London’s high-end stores. The video itself is a bit of an aughts throwback, and you can watch it below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce 25th Album The Silver Cord

3 days ago 0

The Rolling Stones – “Sweet Sounds Of Heaven” (Feat. Lady Gaga & Stevie Wonder)

2 days ago 0

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2023 Performers, No Word On Kate Bush

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest