PinkPantheress’ DnB-infused bedroom-pop has been a major contributor to the pop zeitgeist’s current fixation on 2000s nostalgia. Today, fresh off the Barbie soundtrack highlight “Angel,” the Destroy Lonely collab “Turn Your Phone Off,” and an appearance on Troye Sivan’s “Rush” remix, she’s kicking off the fall with a new song that keeps the Y2K-era energy flowing.

The new PinkPantheress single “Mosquito” finds her singing over the kinds of clean guitars that soundtracked so many pop-R&B ballads, infused with her usual uptempo throwback drum programming. It’s sort of like Usher’s “You Make Me Wanna…” in hyperdrive. For the video, she recruited a trio of young stars — Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran, Queen Charlotte’s India Amarteifio, and black-ish’s Yara Shahidi — for a shopping spree through London’s high-end stores. The video itself is a bit of an aughts throwback, and you can watch it below.