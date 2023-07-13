Barbie soundtrack contributor PinkPantheress has been teasing a new album since late May, posting to social media with a song teaser and the admission: “album season is upon us.” Since then, her bubbly, Western-lite Barbie track “Angel” has dropped, and she’s joined Ice Spice at London’s Wireless festival to perform their collab “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2.” Tonight, PinkPantheress has released another collaboration — this one’s with alt-rapper (and Playboi Carti Antagonist Arena tour opener) Destroy Lonely. “Turn Your Phone Off” goes at warp speed as PinkPantheress sighs about an unwanted caller’s “calls coming through” despite her device being off. Meanwhile, Destroy Lonely asks in warbly Auto-Tune, “Was it something I said?”

Listen below.