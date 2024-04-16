Last night, PinkPantheress played her second of two shows in New York, and she brought a couple of friends with her. The UK future-pop singer is currently touring North America, and she headlined the Brooklyn Paramount. During her set, she introduced two guest collaborators. The first was Kelela, who makes total sense as a major PinkPantheress influence.

Together, PinkPantheress and Kelela performed “Bury Me,” their very nice collaboration from PinkPantheress’ 2023 debut album Heaven Knows. Before Kelela came onstage, PinkPantheress spoke sincerely about how much Kelela’s music has always meant to her. (At least, I think that’s what she was saying. I have a hard time with her stage patter.) The two of them looked very sweet up there together. Watch some footage below.

PinkPantheress introducing Kelela during Night 2 of the New York show 😇🩵 pic.twitter.com/efVjBUv9AK — Capable of Love Tour Updates 🕊️ (@COLTourUpdates) April 16, 2024

YALL KELELA AND ICE SPICE AT PINKPANTHERESS IN ONE NIGHT pic.twitter.com/NTVFiNtGMS — alex (@celestardustt) April 16, 2024

Later in the set, New York native Ice Spice also came onstage, and she and Kelela performed their big hit “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” to a sea of upraised phones.

South African pop star Tyla was also at the show, and she posed for photos backstage, but she didn’t perform. PinkPantheress is known for wearing handbags onstage, but she didn’t have one last night, but a fan gave her a gigantic one.