After taking a tiny bit of time off to heal up from his car accident, Detroit underground rap great Boldy James appears to be fully back on his bullshit. Thus far this year, he’s released collaborative albums with Nicholas Craven and Conductor Williams, and he just dropped the Alchemist-produced track “Ten Pints” a couple days ago. Now, Boldy and the similarly prolific New York producer Harry Fraud are announcing plans for a new project together. It’s called The Bricktionary, and I can’t believe Boldy hadn’t already used that title.

We don’t have the details on the new record yet, but we do have the first single. On “Cecil Fielder,” Boldy James and Harry Fraud join forces with Tee Grizzley, a star from a younger generation of the Detroit underground. On the track, Boldy and Grizzley both get deep into their drug-dealing memories. Grizzley usually sounds fired up, but he does a good job matching Boldy’s low-key energy. Listen below.

Harry Fraud recently made projects with Curren$y, Valee, and RXK Nephew. Earlier this week, he also produced “Jet Lag,” the opening track from his old collaborator Wiz Khalifa’s new mixtape Wiz Owens. Here’s that one.

The Bricktionary is coming later this summer.